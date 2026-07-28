South Africa: Social Inequality, Not Electoral Apathy, Is Driving Voter Disengagement in SA

Citizens and adjudicators share responsibility for maintaining a peaceful, democratic society, but declining voter participation reflects growing disillusionment rather than apathy. Deep social and economic inequalities undermine trust in democracy, making people less likely to vote unless they see meaningful benefits and genuine representation.

Would citizens participate in elections if they see no benefit for themselves? Speakers Dr Ben Roberts of the Human Sciences Research Council and Dr Pali Lehohla inspired this question at the thought leadership seminar titled The Disappearing Labour Theory: Understanding Recent Voting Patterns in South Africa's Elections. The seminar, hosted by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), was aimed at trying to understand why citizens do not participate in elections.

In my closing remarks (below), I responded to the speakers intuitively as an adjudicator. I emphasised the co-responsibility of citizens and adjudicators for participating in making decisions necessary for the peaceful ordering of society. Then I described the lack of parity of participation between adjudicators and citizens, among citizens, and between citizens and elected representatives. I concluded, as the speakers did, that social injustices account not for voter apathy or disinterest, but disaffection with elections.

Peaceful social ordering

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Voters, like adjudicators - judges, magistrates and arbitrators - make choices in different contexts, to reach decisions cumulatively necessary for the common purpose of peacefully ordering society. Otherwise, conflict and chaos would be the order of the day. At least, in a rights-based constitutional democracy with an economy based on capitalism...