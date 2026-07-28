Africa: Angola's Russia Spy Trial Signals a New Phase of Information Warfare in Africa

27 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Wellington Muzengeza

Angola's legal action against Russian nationals underscores a pivotal shift in Africa's approach to information warfare, challenging external narratives and asserting national sovereignty over digital influence.

Angola's sentencing of two Russian nationals on terrorism and espionage charges marks a turning point in Africa's information landscape. For years, concerns about disinformation and political interference have circulated in policy debates, but rarely translated into prosecution. Angola's move changes that: what was once treated as narrative is now being tested through enforcement.

The implications extend well beyond Angola. The central challenge for African states is how to recognise, regulate and respond to foreign information operations in increasingly complex political and digital environments. This is not just about disinformation; it is about who shapes the political and informational environment within which African states operate.

Much of the discourse on information manipulation in Africa has been externally framed through Western security lenses or broader geopolitical competition. These narratives have often cast African states as passive arenas of influence. Angola's response suggests something different: a shift towards defining these threats on African terms.

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From allegation to prosecution

The Angolan authorities appear to have crossed a critical threshold, moving from allegation to prosecution and treating information operations as a matter of national security rather than mere political activity. Information operations are inherently difficult to trace. They operate through layered networks of intermediaries,...

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