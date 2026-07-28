South Africa: Is 'Sorry' Enough? the Mokwele Case and the Limits of Institutional Apology

opinion

An arrest is not a tweet; it is a humiliation where no apology can restore a damaged reputation.

When the head of a constitutionally established prosecuting authority stands before a commission of inquiry and concedes that her office arrested a senior police official on factually incorrect allegations, the country should pause.

When that same head admits she did not know what qualifications the accused actually held before publicly branding her a "token appointment", the pause should deepen.

And when the accused turns out to hold qualifications far exceeding the requirements of the position she occupied, the question ceases to be about one woman's reputation. It becomes a question about the architecture of accountability itself.

Brigadier Dineo Mokwele's ordeal is not simply a procedural misstep by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac). It is a case study in what happens when prosecutorial power outruns the evidentiary discipline that is supposed to constrain it. Andrea Johnson's apology before the Madlanga Commission this week, however sincerely offered, lands on terrain that apologies alone cannot repair.

The anatomy of an unjustified prosecution

Consider what the record now shows. Mokwele was appointed in April 2024 to lead the Technical Support Services division of Crime Intelligence, a unit responsible for national covert operations. The threshold for such an appointment is not trivial. The...