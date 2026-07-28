Zimbabwe: ZWG Annual Inflation Rate Drops to 3,2 Percent in July

Zimbabwe's annual ZiG inflation rate fell to 3.2% in July 2026, down 1.5% from the previous month's 4.7%.

Latest data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) on Monday also showed that the ZiG month-on-month inflation rate eased to 0.1% in July from 0.6% recorded in June.

"The ZWG year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of July 2026 as measured by the all-items ZWG Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 3.2%, shedding 1.5 percentage points from the June 2026 rate of 4.7%," Zimstat said.

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The agency added that the ZiG month-on-month inflation rate stood at 0.1% in July 2026, down 0.5 percentage points from 0.6% recorded in June.

Meanwhile, the US dollar month-on-month inflation rate rose to 0.3% in July from 0.1% in the previous month.

Zimstat also reported that the weighted month-on-month inflation rate increased to 0.3% in July, up from 0.2% in June.

The weighted year-on-year inflation rate, as measured by the all-items Weighted Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 3.2% in July from 3.5% recorded in June.

On the cost of living, Zimstat said the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person stood at ZWG 923.17 in July 2026.

The Food Poverty Line represents the minimum amount of money required for an individual to afford a daily energy intake of 2,100 calories.

"The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person was ZWG 1,346.90 in July 2026. TCPL is derived by adding the non-food consumption expenditures of an individual deemed to be extremely poor and the FPL," Zimstat said.