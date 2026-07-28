Sudan: SAF Claims Gains On Omdurman-El Obeid Road As Fighting Continues in North Kordofan

The intensifying fighting in and around Al Obeid and across North Kordofan adds serious concern for the protection of conflict-affected children in Sudan, already dramatically impacted by three years of violent conflict across the country.

El Obeid / Omdurman / Umm Garfa / Bara / Jabra El Sheikh / Um Sayala / Reihad El Nuba / Khartoum / Um Dafoug — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) say they have tightened their grip on the strategic Omdurman-El Obeid Export Road after capturing the area of Umm Garfa, but local sources have disputed reports that the route has reopened, saying fighting continues along key sections.

In a statement on Sunday, the SAF said its forces expanded their control following what it described as successful military operations that inflicted heavy losses on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in personnel and equipment.

Soldiers shared videos on social media claiming to show SAF troops securing stretches of the export road, with damaged and abandoned military vehicles visible along the roadside. The SAF has previously announced that it captured Bara, Jabra El Sheikh, and Um Sayala as part of its advance across North Kordofan.

'Locals dispute reopening claims'

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Despite the army's announcement, local sources in El Obeid told Radio Dabanga that the export road remains closed.

They said clashes are continuing in several areas along the route and that the RSF still controls the Reihad El Nuba area, making civilian movement unsafe.

The reports contradict widespread claims circulating online that traffic had resumed between Omdurman and El Obeid.

'Conflicting battlefield claims'

Pro-RSF social media accounts reported that SAF figures, Maj Gen Wad Elamin El Daga, commander of Group 214 on the North Kordofan area of Reihad El Nuba axis, near the Khartoum State border, and a leader of the Revolutionary Awakening Council, and Maj Gen El Haj Hussein El Buss, commander of Group 142, were killed during fighting in the area.

Officials aligned with the RSF-aligned Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) also sought to project confidence despite the reported setbacks.

The Tasees Interior Minister Suleiman Sundal said the battles in North Kordofan demonstrated the determination of the alliance's forces.

Tasees Energy and Oil Minister El Basha Tebeig said RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemedti' Dagalo was personally overseeing operations and had dispatched reinforcements and military equipment to front-line positions.

'SAF vows to press offensive'

SAF Assistant Commander-in-Chief Lt Gen Yasser El Atta said Sovereignty Council President and Commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan had ordered forces to continue advancing towards Um Dafoug (Um Dafug) locality in South Darfur.

El Atta said military operations would continue until all areas under RSF control had been recaptured.

Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi also claimed that joint forces destroyed eight RSF military units in North Kordofan over the past two days, describing the recent fighting as "the beginning of the end" for the RSF.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The SAF spokesperson said troops seized 54 combat vehicles in working condition and destroyed or burned more than 62 heavily armed vehicles. Soldiers also released footage from Jabra El Sheikh claiming they had uncovered large weapons and equipment depots.

'Hospital left in ruins'

Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Network reported extensive destruction at Jabra El Sheikh Hospital after the town recently came under SAF control.

The network cited videos showing widespread vandalism and looting inside medical departments. It said the RSF had previously used the hospital as a military operations headquarters, leaving the facility completely out of service and depriving thousands of residents of healthcare.

Radio Dabanga could not independently verify the circumstances under which the damage occurred.

'New drone strike on El Obeid'

The RSF launched another drone attack on El Obeid at around midday on Sunday, according to local sources.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that drones struck several locations across the city shortly after noon. No immediate information on casualties or damage was available.