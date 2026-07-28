Namibia: Grootfontein Municipality Warns Against Starting Fires in Municipal Areas

The Grootfontein municipality is warning residents to stop starting fires within municipal areas, saying the increase in fire incidents have stretched the town's limited firefighting resources.

In a statement issued on Monday, spokesperson Luke Salomo says the municipality has responded to numerous emergency calls involving veld fires over the past month.

He says the fires have placed pressure on the council's limited firefighting resources while threatening lives, property, the municipality, Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) infrastructure and the environment.

"The current dry and windy weather conditions have significantly increased the risk of veld fires. Once ignited, fires can spread rapidly, destroying homes, businesses, grazing land and valuable ecosystems," he says.

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He urges residents to exercise extreme caution during the dry season and to report any open fires and suspicious behaviour, adding that protecting the town is a shared responsibility in which residents have an important role to play.

Salomo warns that starting fires is a "serious criminal offense".

"We appeal to every resident to act responsibly and avoid any activity that could start a fire. Warm coals, ash, cigarette butts and flammable materials must be disposed of safely. Even a small spark can quickly develop into a devastating veld fire under the current weather conditions," he says.

He adds that the municipality will continue working together with Cenored and the police to investigate, identify those responsible and ensure they are held accountable.