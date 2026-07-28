Liberia: Second Edition of Bettomax Champions Cup Set for Next Month

Monrovia — The second edition of the Bettomax Champions Cup is set to kick off next month, bringing together eight of Liberia's top first division clubs to compete for pre-season silverware and a lucrative prize pool.

Launched last season through a three-year partnership between sports betting operator Bettomax and the Liberia Football Association (LFA), the tournament brings together top-performing First Division clubs in an initial group stage before advancing to the high-stakes knockout rounds.

The official lineup originally slated to feature in the eight-team tournament includes Watanga FC, Bea Mountain FC, FC Fassell, LPRC Oilers, LISCR FC, Paynesville FC, Discoveries SC, and Wologizi FC.

FC Fassell Pullout Rumors Emerge

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Unverified reports reaching FrontPage Africa indicate that FC Fassell is contemplating pulling out of the upcoming competition.

Should FC Fassell confirm their withdrawal, the vacancy would clear the path for reigning champions Heaven Eleven FC to return to the tournament.

Heaven Eleven who made history last season by winning the maiden Bettomax Champions Cup trophy initially missed out on automatic qualification after finishing ninth in the LFA First Division League standings.

An opening created by FC Fassell's potential exit would grant the Paynesville-based "Messengers" an unexpected opportunity to defend their title.

FrontPage Africa has not independently verified FC Fassell's planned withdrawal as of press time, and official confirmation from the club and tournament organizers remains pending.

Lucrative Financial Incentives

The second edition will feature an attractive prize distribution structure aimed at assisting clubs with their pre-season preparation costs:

Champions: US$10,000, Runners-Up: US$5,000, 3rd Place: US$3,500,4th Place: US$3,000 and 5th-8th Place: US$2,000 each As countdown to next month's kickoff continues, local football stakeholders and fans now await official clarity from the LFA and Bettomax regarding the finalized list of participating teams, group stage draw, and match schedules.