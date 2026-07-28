Rwanda: Kagame, Senior RPF Cadres Reflect On Party Values, Rwanda's Transformation

President Paul Kagame, the Chairman of RPF-Inkotanyi, met with the party's senior cadres for discussions on its history and role in Rwanda's transformation, underscoring the importance of upholding the party's core values to sustain the country's development.

The meeting held on Monday, July 27, focused on reinforcing the party's principles, including people-centred governance, accountability, unity and servant leadership, as members reflected on the RPF-Inkotanyi's journey and its continued mission to advance Rwanda's socio-economic transformation.

The meeting follows the party's Bureau Politique meeting of July 17, which Kagame chaired. Members adopted a series of resolutions aimed at advancing Rwanda's development agenda through strengthened self-reliance, accountable leadership, innovation and greater youth participation.

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The meeting resolved to strengthen adherence to the party's values and ideology in implementing national development programmes, with emphasis on self-reliance, dignity, sovereignty and building a country in which every Rwandan feels represented and proud.

Members also resolved to safeguard the country's achievements in national unity and citizen-centred governance by promoting responsive leadership and improving public service delivery.

They further pledged to promote home-grown solutions and innovation by leveraging Rwanda's culture, local resources, technology and strategic partnerships to accelerate socio-economic transformation.

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The resolutions also called for strengthening the country's resilience to external challenges while addressing vulnerabilities that may arise internally.

They further emphasise cultivating strategic foresight, particularly among young people, equipping them with the skills needed to innovate and seize opportunities within Rwanda, the region and beyond.

Members committed to expanding youth leadership and responsibility, enabling young people to play a greater role in preserving the RPF-Inkotanyi legacy and strengthening Rwanda's voice internationally.

They also pledged to promote youth participation in national development through innovation, knowledge creation, skills development and the preservation of Rwandan cultural values.

In addition, members resolved to improve the quality of RPF-Inkotanyi membership, strengthen collaboration and institutionalise continuous self-evaluation based on measurable performance indicators to achieve better development outcomes.