Uganda's Food Surplus Must Start Paying Its Farmers

Uganda undoubtedly produces more food than it consumes. While some neighbouring countries continue to import grain to feed their populations, Ugandan farmers are exporting maize, beans and rice to regional markets.

This is a significant strength of Uganda's agri-food systems and points to where the next opportunity lies. The food is already being produced. The challenge now is ensuring that millions of farmers who depend on agriculture for their livelihoods earn a fair return on their investment.

Adding value closer to the farm and creating stronger markets both locally and across the region can significantly increase farmers' incomes. When done effectively, agricultural production has the potential to move millions of rural households into the formal money economy and create lasting prosperity.

The Government of Uganda has set a clear direction. The agro-industrialisation pillar under the National Development Plan, the six presidential directives on agriculture and the Parish Development Model all emphasise the importance of value addition, improving productivity and building markets closer to where farmers live.

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In January 2025, Uganda hosted the Kampala CAADP Summit, resulting in the Kampala Declaration, a ten-year framework that now guides agricultural transformation across Africa. Hosting such a summit was a significant achievement for a country that, two decades ago, was still strengthening the foundations of its agricultural economy.

There has been notable progress since then. Uganda has reviewed its fertiliser policy to encourage the use of blended fertilisers and promote soil health. The country has developed a Seed Sector Investment Plan, strengthened seed inspection and improved certification systems.

Private financing for agriculture has also grown, with institutions such as Uganda Development Bank expanding products that support agricultural investment. Aggregation centres have been established across the country, giving farmers better opportunities to store, bulk and market their produce.

These achievements belong to Ugandan institutions and, most importantly, to the farmers who continue to drive the sector forward.

However, significant challenges remain. Agricultural productivity remains low because many farmers still have limited access to improved seed varieties, fertilisers and extension services. Climate-related shocks, including floods and droughts, are becoming more frequent and severe.

Weak quality control systems continue to reduce the value of farmers' surplus, especially when they seek regional markets. At the same time, public investment in agriculture remains below the agreed target of allocating at least 10 percent of national budgets to the sector.

These challenges do not diminish the progress made, but they highlight the scale of work that remains ahead.

This is the environment in which AGRA has worked for the past two decades. As we mark our anniversary, it is an opportunity to reflect honestly on what has been achieved and what still needs to be done.

AGRA is not the main actor in Uganda's agricultural transformation. Our role is to work alongside government, non-government organisations, academia, research institutions and the private sector to support national priorities.

The true measure of our contribution is whether the institutions and farmers we have worked with are stronger and better positioned to sustain progress.

Some of this work began in AGRA's early years. We supported the training of 49 master's and 20 doctoral researchers who now serve at institutions including the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), Makerere University and other agricultural research bodies.

These scientists have contributed to the development of 59 improved crop varieties. We also supported seven seed companies and strengthened inspection systems responsible for ensuring seed quality.

More recently, AGRA has helped attract US$62.8 million in investment for agribusinesses, supported agricultural financing that reached more than 50,000 farmers and backed regional trade initiatives valued at more than US$21 million.

In total, AGRA has invested US$69.8 million in Uganda, with the aim of strengthening a food system that is owned, managed and sustained by Ugandans.

Looking ahead, our priorities align closely with Uganda's agricultural agenda for 2024-2028, which focuses on maize, common beans, soybean, cassava, groundnuts and rice -- crops with strong potential in regional markets.

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AGRA's work continues to support these priorities. A new programme with the Mastercard Foundation aims to create employment opportunities for young women within the agrifood sector.

Working with the Government of Uganda and other development partners, we are also supporting improvements in trade systems, agricultural data, climate resilience and efforts to reduce post-harvest losses that continue to erode farmers' incomes.

Twenty years is a milestone worth celebrating, but the achievement that matters most is not AGRA's. It is the gradual and determined growth of an agricultural system that is beginning to reward Ugandan farmers more fairly and create opportunities for young people.

That progress belongs to government, farmers, scientists, businesses and communities across the country.

We are proud to have contributed to this journey, and we remain committed to supporting the next phase of Uganda's agricultural transformation.

The writer is the Country Director of AGRA Uganda.