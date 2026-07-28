Kenya: More Pedestrians Arrested As NTSA Intensifies Footbridge Crackdown

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police on Tuesday intensified their crackdown on pedestrians crossing busy roads at undesignated points, leading to more arrests at Nairobi's General Motors (GM) footbridge.

NTSA said several pedestrians were arrested during the morning enforcement operation after they ignored the designated footbridge and crossed the road, disrupting traffic and putting lives at risk.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court later.

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"As the National Police and NTSA intensifies enforcement operations targeting pedestrians who fail to use designated footbridges when crossing the road, more pedestrians have been arrested this morning at the General Motors (GM) footbridge for obstructing free flow of traffic," NTSA said.

The authority warned that crossing roads at undesignated points is not only illegal but also exposes pedestrians and motorists to unnecessary danger.

"The Authority urges pedestrians to use designated footbridges/crossings at all times as crossing in undesignated areas not only endangers their lives but also puts other road users at risk and disrupts traffic," the statement added.

The latest arrests come just a day after 35 pedestrians were arrested during a similar operation at the Buruburu Interchange.

According to NTSA, the suspects ignored the available footbridge and crossed the busy highway, prompting officers to take action.

The operations are part of an ongoing nationwide campaign aimed at improving road safety, reducing pedestrian deaths and ensuring compliance with traffic laws.

NTSA said the crackdown will continue as authorities move to curb dangerous road-crossing habits that have contributed to road accidents across the country.

The agency is urging pedestrians to use footbridges and marked crossings at all times, saying the small inconvenience of walking a few extra metres is worth avoiding a potentially fatal accident.