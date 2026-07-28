Kenya: 'Means the World to Me,' - Kenyan Youngster Revels in Commonwealth Games Debut

NAIROBI — Kenyan youngster Janet Jepkemoi says her Commonwealth Games debut is a stepping stone to greater things in her athletics career.

The 20-year-old has already envisioned herself at next year's World Championships in Beijing, where she hopes to make the podium.

"I want to make it to next year's World Championships. My current goal here in Glasgow is to reach the finals and set a new personal best (PB)," Jepkemoi said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The American-based runner is making her debut in a Team Kenya singlet, specifically at the ongoing club games in Scotland where she is competing in the women's 800m.

Her bow for the country couldn't have gone any better on Monday night when she secured passage into the semis of the one-lap race after finishing third in Heat 1.

Jepkemoi clocked 2:02.30 across the finish line, in a race won by Sarah Billings of Australia, who timed 2:01.51 as Botswana's Oratile Nowe came second in 2:02.11.

Reflecting on her performance thus far, Jepkemoi said the opportunity to compete against some of the world's best is an added motivation for her to give everything towards the cause.

"The experience is great considering this is my first time. The chance to run alongside athletes who have competed in various international competitions is an added inspiration for me," she said.

Having bedded in with the occasion as well as the weather, Jepkemoi is hoping to kick on -- the finals of the women's 800m being her ultimate destination.

"It was a bit cold at first but I have now adapted to the weather. My plan was to reach the semis and then afterwards, strive to make the finals," she explained.

Joining her in the semis will be her fellow countrywoman, world champion Lillian Odira -- who knows a thing or two about competing in front of sold-out crowds, away from home.

Odira clocked 2:01.05 to win Heat 2 of the one-lap race, continuing her slaloming run in 2026 in which she has made the podium in every race she has run thus far.