Liberia: 'Don't Give Up On Our Inmates' Justice Ministry Seeks Jeety's Backing for Rehabilitation

Monrovia — The Ministry of Justice has renewed its appeal for stronger partnerships to rehabilitate inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, urging renowned businessman and philanthropist Upjit Singh Sachdeva, widely known as Jeety, to support programs that will equip prisoners with skills and opportunities for productive lives after incarceration.

Speaking during Jeety's annual July 26 Independence Day Food Distribution at the Monrovia Central Prison, Assistant Minister for the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Atty. Gabriel F. Ndupellar, said the government is determined to shift from merely keeping inmates in custody to helping them rebuild their lives through rehabilitation and economic empowerment.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Justice Minister and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Atty. Ndupellar praised Jeety's long-standing humanitarian work, describing him as one of Liberia's most consistent supporters of vulnerable communities.

He noted that Jeety's support for prison inmates predates the current administration and has become a regular feature at both the Monrovia and Kakata Central Prisons.

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"Before the coming into being of this government, Mr. Jeety distinguished himself as a philanthropist, a humanitarian, a caregiver and someone who always wants to identify with the vulnerable population of our country," Atty. Ndupellar said.

The Assistant Minister revealed that the Ministry of Justice has already prepared a comprehensive rehabilitation proposal for inmates and intends to return to Mr. Jeety to further discuss how the private sector can help transform correctional facilities into centers of hope and productivity.

According to him, many inmates possess valuable skills that can benefit businesses and society if they are given the opportunity, and he said, "We cannot build this country without looking back at the inmate population. We have people with great potential who can contribute positively if we work together to develop those talents."

Atty. Ndupellar also reminded the public that not everyone behind bars is serving lengthy criminal sentences, and explained that many prisoners remain in pretrial detention while awaiting court proceedings, while others are incarcerated over minor offences or because they cannot afford restitution in theft-related cases.

He cited instances where commercial motorbike riders remain imprisoned after motorcycles entrusted to them were stolen by criminals, leaving them unable to compensate the owners, disclosing that the Ministry has documented such cases as part of a broader report intended to mobilize support for rehabilitation and reintegration initiatives.

"Our goal is to create opportunities where inmates can use their skills, earn income for their families and return to society with a better future," Atty. Ndupellar stated.

He thanked Mr. Jeety and his family for their continued generosity, saying their contributions ease the government's burden in caring for inmates and demonstrate genuine compassion for society's most vulnerable.

Earlier, delivering remarks on behalf of Mr. Jeety, the company's manager described the Independence Day Feeding Program as more than an annual charitable activity, noting that it reflects a commitment to ensuring that

every Liberian, regardless of circumstance, is treated with dignity and compassion.

"True independence is reflected not only in our nation's history but also in how we care for one another," the manager said. He stressed that the outreach sends a powerful message to inmates that they remain valued members of society and have not been forgotten.

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"Our presence here today is Mr. Jeety's way of saying, you matter, you are valued, and you are part of this nation's journey," he stated, commending the authorities of the Monrovia Central Prison for their dedication to maintaining order and caring for inmates despite challenging conditions.

He thanked volunteers and partners who helped organize the event and expressed hope that the meal would provide not only nourishment but renewed hope for a brighter future.

Meanwhile, as Liberia celebrated its Independence Day, the event highlighted growing calls for correctional reforms that prioritize rehabilitation, reintegration, and public-private partnerships aimed at giving inmates a second chance while strengthening national development.