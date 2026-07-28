Liberia: AGL Liberia Honors Top Employees, Rewards Excellence With Brand-New Car

Monrovia — Africa Global Logistics (AGL) Liberia has recognized outstanding employees for their dedication and performance, reaffirming its commitment to rewarding excellence during an Employee Appreciation and Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebration held Saturday at the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Sinkor.

The event brought together management and staff to celebrate exceptional performance, teamwork, and commitment while reinforcing the company's ambition to become Liberia's leading logistics provider. The program also included birthday celebrations for July-born employees and a raffle draw, highlighting AGL's focus on employee motivation and workplace engagement.

Addressing staff, AGL Liberia General Manager Remi Ayikoue Amavi commended employees for their hard work and reminded them that they are part of one of the world's largest logistics companies.

"You are part of a very big family," Amavi said. "Be proud of being part of Africa Global Logistics, and let your behavior reflect the values of this great company."

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He urged employees to embrace teamwork, innovation, continuous improvement, and customer-focused service, stressing that while AGL is already Africa's leading logistics company, the goal is to make AGL Liberia the country's top logistics provider through discipline, quality service, and collective effort.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Best Employee of the Second Quarter Award to Barbara J. Draper in recognition of her outstanding performance, consistency, and commitment to excellence.

Receiving the award, Draper described the recognition as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream and dedicated it to her husband, children, and family, whom she credited as her greatest source of inspiration.

"My life has been transforming since I joined AGL," Draper said. "Every day I look forward to coming to work because the company challenges me to think, make decisions, and become a better person."

She also encouraged her colleagues to remain committed to excellent customer service by maintaining strong client relationships and working collaboratively across departments.

Human Resources representative Lamb Toe, who welcomed guests to the ceremony, said the celebration recognized employees whose professionalism and dedication continue to drive the company's success. She noted that AGL remains committed to appreciating staff while encouraging them to serve both the company and Liberia with integrity and excellence.

Clearing and Forwarding Manager Cephus Bartuah praised management for creating a supportive work environment and commended employees for their resilience and commitment to customer satisfaction.

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He singled out Draper for her composure under pressure, willingness to take on new responsibilities, and strong team spirit, describing her as a role model for other employees. Bartuah also reminded staff that customer satisfaction remains the cornerstone of the company's success.

The celebration concluded with a raffle draw in which employee Numeh P. David won the grand prize--a brand-new vehicle--in recognition of his contribution to the company.

The event underscored AGL Liberia's growing culture of recognizing and rewarding excellence, with management emphasizing that employee appreciation remains central to boosting productivity, strengthening teamwork, and delivering world-class logistics services across Liberia.