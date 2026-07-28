Ghana: Nsumia Church of Christ Donates Food Items to Nsawam Medium Security Prison

The Nsumia Church of Christ in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality has donated assorted food items and toiletries to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison to support the welfare of inmates, particularly members of the Church of Christ within the prison.

The items presented included bags of rice, sugar, gari, soap, toilet rolls and toothpaste.

Making the presentation, the Preacher of the Nsumia Church of Christ, Evangelist Edward Boakye, said the gesture formed part of the church's commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society and demonstrating Christian love through practical acts of charity.

He explained that the donation was one of the church's periodic outreach programmes aimed at improving the living conditions of inmates and assuring them that they had not been forgotten by society.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Evangelist Boakye said the church believed that caring for prisoners was a biblical responsibility, citing Matthew 25:43 to underscore the importance of extending compassion and assistance to those in prison.

He noted that the mission of the Church of Christ was not limited to addressing the spiritual needs of people but also included supporting their physical and material wellbeing.

"Our responsibility as Christians goes beyond preaching the gospel. We are also called upon to show love and compassion by meeting the physical needs of those who are less privileged, including inmates in our prisons," he stated.

According to him, the Nsumia Church of Christ had consistently supported the Nsawam Medium Security Prison through similar donations and would continue to partner with the prison authorities to improve the welfare of inmates.

Evangelist Boakye appealed to individuals, corporate organisations and philanthropists to emulate the church's example by donating food items, clothing, medicines and other essential supplies to correctional facilities across the country.

He said such support would complement government efforts in ensuring that inmates were adequately catered for while serving their sentences and preparing for their eventual reintegration into society.

A Prison Officer at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Sgt Mohammed Seidu, who received the items on behalf of the prison authorities expressed gratitude to the church for the timely donation and commended its leadership for its continued concern for the welfare of inmates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the items would significantly supplement the prison's available resources and improve the wellbeing of the beneficiaries.

Sgt Seidu noted that the prison continued to face challenges in meeting the needs of inmates and appealed to religious organisations, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and the general public to support the facility with food, toiletries, medicines, beds, clothing, books and other essential items.

He emphasised that sustained support from the public would contribute to the successful rehabilitation and reformation of inmates, enabling them to become responsible and productive members of society upon their release.