Ghana: Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Beneficiaries Urged to Return Home After Studies

The European Union (EU) has urged Ghanaian students selected for the 2026 Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degree Programme to embrace new cultures, build lasting international networks and return home with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to Ghana's development.

The advice was given at a pre-departure orientation held at the EU Residence in Accra on Friday for students preparing to pursue postgraduate studies at various European universities under the Erasmus+ scholarship programme.

Addressing the students, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Rune Skinnebach, congratulated them on their selection, describing it as a testament to their talent, hard work and dedication.

He said studying in Europe was not only about obtaining a degree but also about personal growth, cultural exchange and strengthening the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Europe.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Drawing on his own experience as an exchange student, Mr Skinnebach said studying abroad had profoundly shaped both his academic journey and his outlook on life.

"As you prepare for this exciting new chapter, be curious, be ambitious and be open to new ideas, new friendships and new perspectives," he advised.

Mr Skinnebach reaffirmed the EU's commitment to investing in education, youth development and academic mobility through the Erasmus+ programme.

He disclosed that since 2014, a total of 3,618 Ghanaian students and academic staff had benefited from study, training and teaching opportunities in Europe under the programme.

According to him, in 2026 alone, 446 Ghanaians were selected under various Erasmus+ mobility schemes. Of that number, 28 students secured admission to the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degree Programme, with 14 receiving full scholarships, while 418 students and academic staff were selected under the International Credit Mobility programme.

Mr Skinnebach also highlighted the EU's Global Gateway Youth Mobility for Africa initiative, which continues to promote educational exchanges between Africa and Europe.

He further noted that access to study opportunities had been expanded through the establishment of "Study in Europe" desks in 30 Ghanaian universities in collaboration with GIZ and the Ghanaian European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Country Director of GIZ Ghana, Ms Sandra Retzer, also congratulated the awardees and encouraged them to maximise the opportunity to broaden their academic and cultural horizons.

She said studying in different countries would expose them to new ideas, diverse cultures and innovative approaches to solving problems.

Sharing her personal experience of studying in China, Ms Retzer noted that adapting to a new environment had played a significant role in shaping her professional career.

She urged the students to remain open-minded and to view every challenge as an opportunity for learning and personal growth.

A representative of the African Students and Alumni Forum (ASAF) encouraged the students to join the organisation upon completing their studies, citing that it offers returning scholars opportunities for professional networking, capacity building and access to grants for community development initiatives.

Representing Campus France and the French Embassy, Mr Daniel Doe urged the students to serve as worthy ambassadors for Ghana while studying abroad and encouraged those travelling to France to embrace the country's culture, build meaningful friendships and strengthen future collaboration between Ghanaian and European institutions.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of EU member states, development partners, alumni and officials from institutions promoting international education.