Tanzania: Over 7,600 Simanjiro Residents to Benefit From Water Project

Manyara — MORE than 7,600 residents of Einoti and Losinyai villages in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region are set to benefit from a 748m/- water project that has reached 90 per cent completion.

Jointly implemented by the government, World Vision Tanzania and the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), the project is expected to improve access to clean and safe water, enhance public health and reduce the time residents spend fetching water.

The project, located in Oljoro No 5 Ward, will serve 7,634 residents, including 1,437 students.

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The Simanjiro District Security and Defence Committee expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project during an inspection led by District Administrative Secretary Ms Warda Abeid.

She said collaboration between the government and development partners is vital in accelerating the implementation of projects that directly improve the livelihoods of local communities.

Ms Warda said the government contributed 480m/- towards the project, while World Vision Tanzania provided 268m/- to expand the water supply system.

"We commend the partnership between World Vision Tanzania and RUWASA in improving access to water services. It demonstrates how the government and development partners can work together to deliver meaningful and sustainable development to communities," she said.

She noted that the project will significantly reduce the burden of fetching water, particularly for women and children who have for many years travelled long distances in search of the commodity.

According to Ms Warda, reliable access to clean and safe water will also improve public health and create more opportunities for residents to engage in education, social and economic activities.

Presenting a progress report, World Vision Oljoro Area Programme Coordinator Ms Peruth Daudi said the 268m/- expansion project began in March this year and is scheduled for completion and handover to RUWASA Simanjiro District on July 30.

She said the project includes the construction of a 13-kilometre water pipeline network, a 150,000-litre storage tank and four water collection points.

Ms Daudi added that the improved water supply will support social and economic development in Einoti and Losinyai villages by enabling residents, especially women and children, to spend more time on education, household responsibilities and incomegenerating activities.