Tanzania: Over 480 Teen Mothers Return to School

Morogoro — A TOTAL of 481 girls who dropped out of secondary school due to early pregnancies have resumed their education through the Alternative Secondary Education Pathway between 2015 and 2026.

The returnees were identified and supported by Tanzania Moyo wa Mwanamke Shujaa (MwST), an NGO that pairs formal reentry schooling with vocational and life-skills training.

MwST Executive Director, Dr Magdalena Kongera, unveiled the milestone during a peace prayer conference in Morogoro.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Her report was presented to Mvomero District Commissioner Maulid Dotto, who represented the Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Wanu Hafidh Ameir.

Dr Kongera said that since its establishment in 2015, MwST has been protecting children and young people from gender-based violence, child abuse, early marriages and other social challenges.

"Since our establishment, we have remained committed to protecting children and young people from violence, abuse and harmful practices while helping them rebuild their lives through education and counselling," she said.

She said the organisation had rescued and supported many girls and boys whose lives had been exposed to different forms of abuse and exploitation.

Dr Kongera said MwST had also helped 110 girls who were abandoned after being promised marriage and given engagement rings.

"Many of these girls were left traumatised after the promised marriages failed to materialise. We stood with them through counselling and psychosocial support," she said.

She said the organisation's professional counsellors had helped the girls recover emotionally.

"Some have returned to school and even joined higher learning institutions, while others have successfully rebuilt their lives and become productive members of society," Dr Kongera said.

She further said MwST had identified and supported 275 boys and girls who had experienced different forms of violence, including rape.

"Some survivors had contracted HIV. We ensured they received medical treatment and legal assistance so they could pursue justice while rebuilding their lives," she said.

Dr Kongera also said the organisation had provided education and counselling to 61 young people on the risks associated with samesex sexual activities.

"Some have since abandoned those practices and are now engaged in productive economic activities," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the achievements, Dr Kongera said the organisation continued to face operational challenges.

"Our biggest challenge is the lack of permanent office premises. We require about 1.6bn/- to complete the construction of our offices and acquire a vehicle to improve service delivery," she said.

Speaking at the event, Mvomero District Commissioner Maulid Dotto commended MwST for complementing government efforts to combat gender-based violence and other forms of abuse.

"The work being done by MwST is helping to restore hope to vulnerable children and strengthen our communities," Mr Dotto said.

He also praised the organisation for organising the peace prayer conference, saying peace is essential for sustainable development.

"True development comes through hard work and respect for others. Protecting the dignity and rights of women, children and other groups is essential as we build our nation and safeguard peace," Mr Dotto said.