Tanzania: Child Rights Activists Urged to Master Protection Laws

Dar es Salaam — CHILD rights activists have been urged to strengthen their knowledge of child protection laws to improve the handling of abuse, custody and juvenile justice cases and better support government efforts to safeguard children's rights.

The call was made by Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) National Coordinator Advocate Onesmo Olengurumwa during a training session for grassroots civil society organisations and human rights defenders on child rights protection.

"If we understand these laws well, we will perform our duties correctly and become better partners to the government," he said.

The training aimed at equipping participants with knowledge of child protection laws and the proper procedures for handling and reporting childrelated cases.

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Social Welfare Officer at the Institute of Social Welfare, Mr Zachayo Shigongo, said protecting children is a shared responsibility that cannot be left to the government alone.

Presenting on institutional engagement, referral mechanisms and multistakeholder collaboration in child rights protection, Mr Shigongo urged stakeholders to play an active role in safeguarding children's welfare.

"Child protection is a fundamental responsibility that must be carried out effectively. The government has involved stakeholders from different sectors, and it is your duty to support these efforts to secure the future of our children," he said.

Meanwhile, University of Dar es Salaam School of Law lecturer Dr Veronica Buchumi called on child rights actors to understand the different needs of children when handling justice matters.

Presenting on legal frameworks for child rights protection and juvenile justice, she urged participants to familiarise themselves with the Law of the Child Act, 2009, as amended in 2025, describing it as the principal legislation governing child protection and care in Tanzania.

Dr Buchumi highlighted key provisions of the law, including child custody, child labour and adoption, saying all child rights actors should understand them.

"There are children who commit offences, those who are victims of abuse, those with special needs and those who witness violence against other children. Each group requires a different approach in the justice system," she said.

Speaking on behalf of participants, Mr Mussa Kombo from North Pemba, Ms Rogath Massay from Arusha and Ms Sarah Paul from Ngorongoro said the training had equipped them with skills and strategies to strengthen child rights advocacy in their respective communities.