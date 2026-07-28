opinion

The 2026 FIFA World Cup reached its climax on July 19, when Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium. Yet the tournament's dramatic conclusion did not mark the end of football's calendar this year.

ALSO READ: From Arsenal's sleeve to Aston Villa's chest - why Visit Rwanda's Premier League leap matters

Several competitions remain underway, from CECAFA Kagame Cup to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. My focus today, however, is the ongoing partnership between Visit Rwanda and Aston Villa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The 2026-27 Premier League season begins on Friday, August 21, 2026, with outgoing Visit Rwanda partner and defending champions Arsenal hosting newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium.

Those who celebrated the end of Rwanda's eight-year sleeve sponsorship with Arsenal in June spoke too soon. Visit Rwanda has returned to the Premier League, this time in a stronger position. Instead of a small sleeve logo, the brand now appears on the front of Aston Villa's men's, women's, and academy kits. Notably, both partnerships were formed under Unai Emery, first at Arsenal and now at Aston Villa.

On August 23, millions of Rwandans and football fans worldwide will watch Aston Villa wear the new Visit Rwanda shirt for the first time in a Premier League match, during their opening away fixture of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Before that match, and following its appearance at the May 2026 Champions League final in Budapest, the Visit Rwanda campaign will return to Europe's biggest stage when Paris Saint-Germain face Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg on August 12, 2026. The fixture provides an exceptional international platform for Rwanda's tourism campaign, strengthened by Paris Saint-Germain's existing partnership and Aston Villa's new agreement.

That same day, several World Cup stars, including Evann Guessand, Ezri Konsa, Victor Lindelof, Emiliano Martinez, John McGinn, Amadou Onana, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, and Ollie Watkins, will step onto the pitch wearing the Visit Rwanda logo across their chests.

It took eight years for the Arsenal partnership to reach a European stage. Aston Villa has achieved this in its very first match. It is a remarkable beginning to the partnership.

While London remains the United Kingdom's largest city, Birmingham holds the title of second-largest, with more than 1.1 million residents in the city itself and an estimated 2.7 million across its wider urban area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Europe and Africa Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Birmingham rose to prominence during the Industrial Revolution, earning the nickname "the city of a thousand trades" because of its diverse manufacturing base. Today, it is a major international business hub while preserving its heritage through a rich cultural scene and extensive canal network.

I see this partnership as a natural connection between the "Land of a Thousand Hills" and Birmingham's spirit of enterprise. Visit Rwanda's agreement with Aston Villa creates a strong UK gateway, raising Rwanda's global profile while attracting investors, travelers, and partners. Featuring Visit Rwanda on Aston Villa's official match shirts marks a significant milestone in the country's tourism strategy.

Despite criticism from some outside observers, Rwanda continues to pursue its strategic goals with clear intent. Its partnerships with major sports institutions, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, the LA Rams, the LA Clippers, and now Aston Villa, continue to place the nation firmly on the global stage.

Rwanda's departure from Arsenal was never a retreat. It was a pivot. Those expecting the country to step back from English football will find the opposite: Rwanda is expanding its reach, strengthening its brand, and creating new opportunities for its people.

Visit Rwanda's journey rolls on, carrying the country's story to new stadiums, new audiences, and new opportunities around the world.

The writer is a media specialist, historian, and playwright.