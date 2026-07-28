Rwanda: Bridging Gaps in Access to Justice Requires Collective Action

Access to justice is one of the strongest foundations of a fair and inclusive society. Over the past decade, remarkable strides have been made to bring justice closer to citizens through institutions such as the Access to Justice Bureau (MAJ), Abunzi committees and Isange One Stop Centres.

These initiatives have helped thousands of people, particularly the most vulnerable, resolve disputes, access legal representation and seek protection without prohibitive costs.

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Yet the Senate's latest assessment is a timely reminder that progress, while commendable, is not the same as completion. The gaps identified are practical rather than philosophical. Outdated laws have left legal aid providers operating without a comprehensive legal framework.

Abunzi committees continue to work under a property value threshold that no longer reflects economic realities, limiting their effectiveness in resolving disputes at the community level.

MAJ offices face staffing and transport shortages, while people with disabilities and survivors of gender-based violence still encounter barriers to accessing specialised legal services.

These challenges cannot be solved by one institution alone.

The Ministry of Justice, Parliament, the Judiciary, Rwanda Bar Association, local governments, civil society organisations and development partners all have complementary roles to play.

Passing long-awaited legal aid and mediation laws should be a priority, but legislation must be matched with adequate funding, trained personnel and stronger coordination among service providers.

Public legal awareness also deserves far greater investment. Citizens cannot exercise rights they do not know they have.

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Continuous civic education, supported by local leaders and community structures, would help prevent disputes from escalating while improving confidence in justice institutions.

Technology should equally become part of the solution. Equipping mediators with computers and strengthening digital skills across the justice sector would improve efficiency, while expanding sign language interpretation and specialist legal support would ensure no one is excluded because of disability.

The government's ambition to reduce court backlogs under the Second National Strategy for Transformation will depend not only on courts but also on a well-functioning legal aid ecosystem that resolves disputes early and fairly.

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Justice is most meaningful when it is accessible to everyone, regardless of income, location or circumstance. The progress already achieved provides a strong foundation.

The next phase should focus on closing the remaining gaps through sustained collaboration, targeted investment and reforms that ensure equal access to justice is not merely an aspiration, but a lived reality for every citizen.