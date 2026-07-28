Rwanda: Marriage Clarity Should Come Before Family Court

opinion

Many family disputes do not begin in court. They begin earlier, when two people enter marriage with love, hope, and excitement, but without enough clarity about the life they are about to build.

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Court often becomes the final stage of a problem that started quietly: unclear expectations, different values, undefined responsibilities, family pressure, financial tension, and poor communication.

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This does not mean every divorce is preventable. Some marriages become unsafe, harmful, or impossible to continue. In such cases, people may need protection, legal support, and a safe exit. But many conflicts become bigger because couples did not clarify important matters before the crisis arrived.

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Marriage should not begin with assumptions.

The first area that needs clarity is values. Two people may love each other, but if they do not share the same understanding of responsibility, honesty, family, money, children, faith, work, and future goals, daily life can become difficult. Love brings people together, but values help them stay together.

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The second area is expectations. Many couples enter marriage with ideas they never explain. One person may expect a traditional home. The other may expect equal sharing of duties. One may expect financial support for extended family. The other may want more independence. One may believe certain property or income should be shared automatically. The other may see it differently.

When expectations are hidden, disappointment grows.

Roles and responsibilities also need discussion. Romance alone cannot run a household. Daily life includes bills, food, children, family visits, work pressure, health issues, and emotional stress. Couples should ask themselves: who does what, how do we decide, how do we support each other, and how do we solve disagreement?

Property and money are sensitive topics. Not everything can be decided on the first day. Trust grows with time, loyalty, behaviour, and shared experience. But couples should not enter marriage with completely different assumptions about ownership, contribution, sharing, and financial responsibility.

A spouse should not assume automatic entitlement without understanding the law, the agreement, and the reality of the relationship. At the same time, no partner should use money or property as a tool of control. These matters require maturity, honesty, and where necessary, proper legal guidance.

Children are also sensitive. A couple may not be able to predict every future situation before marriage, and it is not healthy to discuss children only through the lens of future conflict. But they should discuss the kind of family life they want to build. How will they raise children? What values matter? How will they handle school, discipline, health, and parental responsibility?

Extended family is another area where clarity is needed. In many African societies, parents and relatives matter. Their advice can be valuable. But a home must be run by the couple. Family involvement becomes dangerous when advice turns into interference and the couple has no internal agreement.

Boundaries should not only be discussed as a joint decision. Each spouse must also know, in his or her own mind, how much outside pressure should be allowed into the marriage.

Documentation should not be misunderstood. It does not mean turning marriage into a business contract or beginning with mistrust. It means understanding what one signs, knowing the matrimonial regime, keeping important records, and seeking qualified legal advice when needed. Many people only try to understand these things after conflict begins. By then, emotions are already high.

The purpose of clarity is not to remove love from marriage. It is to protect love from confusion.

Young couples should not wait for crisis before asking serious questions. They should speak about values, expectations, roles, money, family boundaries, children, and responsibilities while the relationship is still peaceful. These conversations may feel uncomfortable, but they are easier before conflict than during conflict.

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They should also seek guidance. This can come from trusted elders, counsellors, coaches, faith leaders, or licensed legal professionals where legal matters are involved. Asking for guidance is not weakness. It is wisdom.

Marriage is not sustained only by feelings but by understanding, trust, responsibility, communication, and shared direction.

Before a disagreement becomes a family dispute, and before a family dispute reaches court, couples should ask themselves: did we ever truly understand each other?

Clarity before court can save pain, money, time, and emotional damage. More importantly, clarity before crisis can help couples build homes that are not only legally joined, but honestly understood.

The writer is a career and relationship clarity coach based in Kigali.