Mozambique: Infrastructures Crucial to Speed Up Agricultural Production

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of Agriculture, Roberto Albino, believes that the expansion of investigative infrastructures is crucial to speed up agricultural production and strengthen food security.

According to the minister, speaking on Monday at the end of a visit to several production units in the northern province of Niassa, the progress made in various agro-industrial and agricultural research ventures in Niassa is encouraging.

The minister explained that the projects visited demonstrate a solid foundation for boosting agro-industry in Niassa, with the only remaining step being the mobilization of additional resources to expand production capacity.

"The work carried out by the country's Agricultural Research Institute (IIAM) in agricultural research and crop improvement is relevant. It plays a decisive role in providing varieties adapted to national agro-climatic conditions", he said.

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On the ground, Albino visited an animal feed plant, a farm, a bean processing unit, and a slaughterhouse under construction, noting that several investments already underway simply need to be completed and reinforced to become fully operational.

He said that the IIAM has already developed open-pollinated maize varieties with higher yields than the traditional Matuba variety, arguing that "the next step is to multiply these seeds and make them available to producers to increase production levels."

"Potato seed production was also a highlight of the visit. Niassa laboratories are capable of producing high-quality planting material. We want the varieties developed by the IIAM to move from the laboratories to the fields, contributing to increased production and putting more food on the tables of Mozambicans", he said.

He acknowledged that the production is currently taking place on a small scale, "but the government intends to expand this capacity to ensure a supply of domestic seeds for farmers."

The minister also visited an industrial facility that is awaiting the start of operations and he noted that "the main constraints concerning water and energy supplies, as well as safety conditions, have already been resolved. It is now up to the facility's owner to select a private partner to manage the unit and launch production activities."

The minister also added that the government's priority is to ensure that the results of scientific research are translated into tangible benefits for farmers and consumers through the production and dissemination of improved seeds.