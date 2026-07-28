Mozambique: Government Considers PPF Key-Partner for Biodiversity Conservation

Maputo — The Mozambican government has expressed its willingness to continue cooperating with the Peace Parks Foundation (PPF) in biodiversity conservation, regarding the organization as a strategic partner in the rehabilitation of protected areas, the mobilization of funding, and the promotion of nature-based tourism.

According to Pejul Calenga, Director-General of the National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC), interviewed by AIM, the South African conservation organization is one of the most significant examples of this public-private partnership model for conservation.

"The government determined that to ensure the rapid rehabilitation of conservation areas, one of the strategies would be precisely to sign co-management agreements for our areas. These partners assist us with daily operations, funding mobilization, capacity building, and strengthening biodiversity management", he said.

According to Calenga, cooperation between ANAC and the PPF has yielded remarkable results in recent years, particularly in parks located within the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area, considered one of the largest conservation initiatives in Africa.

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The partnership covers, among others, Limpopo, Zinave, Banhine, and Maputo National Parks, where the organization has supported the government in ecosystem restoration, wildlife reintroduction, strengthened law enforcement, infrastructure development, and the promotion of sustainable tourism.

According to ANAC Director-General, one of the most emblematic cases is Zinave National Park, where colossal sums have been invested to accelerate wildlife recovery. "This financial effort, made possible through the support of the PPF, international partners, and philanthropic contributions. It has transformed Zinave into a regional benchmark for ecological restoration."

In recent years, the PPF reintroduced hundreds of animals, including elephants, buffalo, zebras, wildebeest, giraffes, cheetahs, leopards, and hyenas, and more recently, rhinos and lions, thereby completing the so-called "Big Five" and boosting its appeal to tourists.

The recovery of wildlife populations has also opened up new prospects for ecotourism development and for generating jobs and income within local communities.

"Our work also extends to Maputo National Park, where the organization has supported coastal and marine conservation programs, improved access roads, strengthened law enforcement, and fostered nature-based tourism. In Limpopo National Park, the partnership has helped consolidate integrated management of the transboundary ecosystem shared with South Africa and Zimbabwe by promoting ecological corridors, enhancing wildlife connectivity, and supporting community development programs", he explained.

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In Banhine National Park, the Foundation has played a key role in biodiversity recovery, wildlife monitoring, anti-poaching efforts, and strengthening ANAC's institutional capacity, thereby preparing the park to welcome more visitors and sustainable tourism investments.

"Our intervention goes far beyond direct funding. The organization mobilizes resources from international donors, supports ranger training, provides equipment, strengthens ANAC's technical capacity, and helps reduce pressure on biodiversity through community engagement programs", he said.

The Director also noted that managing protected areas requires significant investment. Currently, each conservation area receives between 1.5 million and two dollars million annually, an amount sufficient only to ensure minimum operating conditions. However, between three and four million per year is needed for each conservation area to guarantee effective management, improve infrastructure, strengthen enforcement, and boost tourism.