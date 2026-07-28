Nigeria: Seven Feared Dead, Two Uniabuja Students Injured in Truck Crash Near Campus Gate

The accident, which occurred at 11:40 a.m. beneath the pedestrian bridge near the university entrance, involved eight vehicles and caused panic among students and motorists.

Seven people are feared dead, and two University of Abuja (UniAbuja) students have been injured after a truck suffered brake failure and rammed into multiple vehicles opposite the university's main gate on Monday.

The accident, which occurred at 11:40 a.m. beneath the pedestrian bridge near the university entrance, involved eight vehicles and caused panic among students and motorists.

Eyewitnesses stated that seven people lost their lives and eight vehicles were destroyed in the collision. At the time of filing this report, emergency officials had not released an official breakdown of the casualties.

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The UniAbuja Students' Union Government (SUG) President, Peculiar Eyamu, told Campus Reporter that two university students were involved in the crash and were immediately transported by ambulance to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Ms Eyamu identified one of the injured students as Sadiq, from the Faculty of Education. She stated that both students were in a stable condition at the hospital.

Two students were involved in the accident and sustained injuries. They were transported by ambulance to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital for medical treatment. They have been confirmed to be in a stable condition with no complications, and no University of Abuja student lost their life," she said.

An eyewitness, John Agoro, stated that the truck lost its brakes before crashing into vehicles stuck in traffic. "The trailer suffered brake failure before crashing into multiple vehicles under the pedestrian bridge near the university entrance," Mr Agoro told Campus Reporter.

"Several vehicles were badly damaged in the collision. I am grateful I was far behind the trailer before the crash. If not, I would not be where I am now."

A student of UniAbuja who witnessed the incident, Habibah Abubakar, described it as sudden and terrifying.

"The accident happened so fast and unexpectedly while students were arriving on campus. I was already close to the school gate when I heard a loud crash, and people ran for safety," Ms Abubakar said.

She urged students and members of the public to make greater use of the pedestrian bridge when crossing the expressway, noting that despite being overlooked by some pedestrians, it remains the safest crossing point.

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Emergency responders, including officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security personnel, arrived shortly after the crash to rescue victims, evacuate the injured, clear the wreckage, and restore traffic flow.

Ms Eyamu also appealed for calm among students, adding that the FRSC and the university's security unit were working to strengthen traffic management and enforce vehicle safety measures around the campus.