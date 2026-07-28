Rwanda: Gen Muhoozi in Kigali for Official Defence Cooperation Visit

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, for an official working visit aimed at advancing defence cooperation and strengthening military relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

During the visit, Muhoozi is scheduled to hold high-level discussions with the senior leadership of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

He is also expected to meet with President Paul Kagame, as part of engagements focused on matters of mutual interest between the two neighbouring countries.

The discussions are expected to centre on deepening military cooperation and exploring other areas of shared strategic interest, reflecting the continued commitment by both countries to strengthen bilateral defence relations.

The visit represents Muhoozi's latest high-level engagement in the Rwandan capital and underscores the growing cooperation and sustained ties between the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces and the Rwanda Defence Force.

Upon his arrival in Kigali, Muhoozi was received by the Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force, General Mubarakh Muganga, the Commander of the Republican Guard, Major General Willy Rwagasana, and the Ugandan Defence Attaché to Rwanda, Colonel Ezekeil Matsiko.

The official visit highlights the ongoing engagement between the military leadership of Uganda and Rwanda as both defence forces continue to pursue cooperation on issues of mutual interest.