Namibia: King Tedee, Jericho and Dixon Collide At Walvis Bay for Nostalgic Night

25 July 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Wizy Man Lounge is set to turn into a music feast, bringing together three of Namibia's biggest names under one roof on Saturday night in Walvis Bay from 22h00 to midnight.

Kwaito star King Tedee, hip-hop icon Jericho, and Afro-pop and ma/gaisa music maestro Dixon are set to light up the stage. The multiple award-winning artists are expected to take guests on a trip down memory lane with their classic hits.

After keeping a relatively low profile recently, Tedee, formerly known as The Dogg, rose to fame with hits such as Can You Feel It, This Is My Time, Mover and Perfecto Tromentos, which earned him numerous awards and cemented his place as one of Namibia's best-known kwaito stars.

Hip-hop star Jericho boasts a music catalogue that includes massive hits such as I'm Still Here, Yabona, Check Who's Back and Weekend Special. His recent collaboration with Kaptein Tswazi is currently topping the charts.

Dixon has released mesmerising hits such as Tshororo, /Namsaro, Ti Xun, Touch - a collaboration with Jericho - and Ti /Namso.

The three-show programme started on Thursday night, but the main performance is scheduled for Saturday night.

The three music heavyweights are expected to entertain patrons from 22h00 until 01h00.

New talent expected to perform includes Drum Goat, Kanyane, Ten Pound, Maya, Mwifi, Miguel, Tipsy and Wayne.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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