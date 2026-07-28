Namibia: Public Service Commission Dismisses Fake Government Recruitment Notice

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has warned the public against a fake recruitment notice circulating on social media, saying no nationwide recruitment programme has been launched.

In a statement issued on Friday, the commission's chief information officer in the deputy executive director's office, Chalo Chainda, described the advert as false and fraudulent, urging job seekers not to fall victim to the scam.

"Recruitment into the public service follows established government procedures, with vacancies only advertised through official public service vacancy circulars issued by the Office of the Prime Minister's department of public service management and processed by relevant offices, ministries, agencies and regional councils," Chainda said.

He noted that there is currently no special youth recruitment drive and that the government does not recruit through unofficial online links, social media messages or unverified websites.

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The commission said all official recruitment communication is issued through authenticated government circulars and authorised letterheads.

Chainda thanked members of the public who reported the fake notice and encouraged citizens to verify information through official government channels before sharing it.

Chainda reaffirmed the commission's commitment to fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment in line with Article 112 of the Namibian Constitution, which mandates the commission to safeguard the integrity of public service appointments.

Chainda urged job seekers to ignore the fake recruitment programme and rely only on official government recruitment channels.