Ghana: Africa Must Confront Xenophobia Decisively

editorial

The confirmation yesterday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs that two Ghanaians have been killed in renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa is both troubling and unacceptable.

The deaths of Bashiru Isaac, a 44-year-old father of three, and Kojo Antwi are not isolated incidents.

They are part of a worrying pattern of hostility against fellow Africans living and working in other African countries, a contradiction that strikes at the very heart of the continent's unity and shared destiny.

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The Ghanaian Times finds it deeply disturbing that such attacks continue to recur despite years of diplomatic engagements, public condemnations and promises of reform.

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It raises a fundamental question: how long will Africans continue to turn against one another?

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has rightly described the attacks as deeply disturbing and has assured that the government will pursue justice through diplomatic and legal means.

While this response is commendable, it must be matched with sustained pressure and concrete outcomes.

The reported involvement of civic groups whose activities have shifted from urban campaigns to targeting African migrants through harassment and intimidation is particularly alarming.

Such developments point to a dangerous normalisation of xenophobia, one that cannot be ignored or downplayed.

Africa's vision of integration, as espoused by the African Union, is built on free movement, cooperation and mutual respect.

Yet, repeated xenophobic violence undermines these ideals and weakens trust among nations.

It also threatens livelihoods, disrupts families and erodes confidence in regional partnerships.

The Ghanaian Times acknowledges the government's swift evacuation of 926 citizens and the ongoing efforts to bring more Ghanaians home safely.

The provision of reintegration support, including financial assistance, counselling and healthcare, is a necessary and humane response.

The role played by institutions such as the Church of Pentecost and other humanitarian organisations also deserves commendation.

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However, evacuation cannot become the default solution. It addresses the symptoms but not the root cause.

What is required is a firm, coordinated continental response.

The decision to petition the African Union to place xenophobic attacks on its agenda is a step in the right direction. But beyond discussions, there must be binding commitments, enforcement mechanisms and accountability for perpetrators.

South African authorities, in particular, must ensure thorough, transparent and timely investigations into these incidents.

Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. Anything short of that risks emboldening those who perpetrate such acts.

At the same time, African governments must intensify public education on tolerance, coexistence and the benefits of migration within the continent.

Civil society, the media and community leaders all have a role to play in reshaping narratives that fuel division and hostility.

Africa cannot preach unity at international forums while tolerating division at home.

The killings of these two Ghanaians must serve as a wake-up call.

Silence and inaction will only allow the cycle of violence to continue.

The time has come for African leaders to move beyond rhetoric and take decisive, collective action to protect every African, regardless of where they live on the continent.

Anything less would be a betrayal of the very idea of Africa.

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