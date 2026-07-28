Algeria: President Tebboune Hails Algerians' Awareness Amid Challenges

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, commended the level of awareness shown by Algerian citizens in addressing various challenges, stating he is "very optimistic" about the country's future.

Speaking during his regular interview with representatives of the national media, broadcast Monday evening on national television and radio channels, the President of the Republic emphasized that Algeria is "on the right path."

He praised the high level of awareness among Algerians, who understand the scale of the "conspiracy" their country is facing.

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"Algeria does not submit to pressure or threats. It cannot be bought and is not for sale," he stressed.

He also commended the wave of national solidarity shown by Algerians in response to the wildfires that affected several provinces, reaffirming the State's full mobilization to protect citizens and their property. He paid tribute to Algerian youth, whose "strong patriotism and spirit of volunteerism continue to amaze the world."

In connection with this, the President of the Republic ordered a "very thorough" investigation by security services to determine responsibilities at all levels regarding the tragic fire at the assisted children's facility in Mohammadia, Algiers.

On the political front, the President of the Republic reiterated his commitment to launching a dialogue during the next social season with political parties that meet legal conditions.

He also reiterated his commitment to closely involving Algerian experts living abroad in the country's development, stressing that this talent pool is a key driver in propelling Algeria into a new era of scientific and industrial progress.

Regarding a question about the composition of the next government, the President of the Republic stated that it will be appointed in accordance with the Constitution in the event of a presidential majority in Parliament.

In this regard, he stressed "the importance for the government team to combine competence and pragmatism in management, while remaining close to citizens and attentive to their concerns."

On the social level, the President of the Republic reaffirmed his commitment to continuing, starting in 2027, the increase of salaries, retirement pensions, and the national guaranteed minimum wage, emphasizing that these measures will be implemented gradually to preserve economic stability and control inflation.

Discussing economic issues, the President of the Republic hailed the growth achieved by the agricultural sector, whose products are now highly sought after abroad. He highlighted the development of the durum wheat sector, where self-sufficiency is expected to be achieved during the current agricultural season.

He further recalled that the oil refining sector achieved self-sufficiency in fuel production (gasoline and kerosene) in 2022, and began exports.

The industrial sector is also moving toward achieving self-sufficiency in several fields, particularly household appliances and electrical equipment, with significant export potential.

Addressing major structural economic projects, the President of the Republic highlighted the importance of the Algiers-Tamanrasset railway line project, which is expected to be completed in 2028.

Regarding Algeria's strategy to ensure water security, the President of the Republic mentioned the acceleration of the program to build seawater desalination plants. This initiative would allow Algeria to become a world leader in the field, with a coverage rate of 62% of national consumption expected by 2029.

On the diplomatic front, the President of the Republic focused on Algeria-Germany relations, considering that the partnership has reached a level of excellence thanks to projects currently being launched in several areas.

This cooperation once again demonstrates that Algeria represents a "reliable partner," he stated, affirming that the country is "building a prosperous future." Addressing relations with Spain, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, indicated that several bilateral agreements covering various economic sectors, including energy, will be signed next October.

Turning to Algeria-France relations, the President of the Republic reaffirmed that he has "never requested a visa quota or spoken about visas," nor has he "ever demanded apologies or compensation," stressing that "Algeria will never beg."

He also reiterated the importance of revising the Association Agreement with the European Union (EU), particularly as the Algerian economy enters a new phase of production diversification.

The President of the Republic further reaffirmed that Algeria "will never harm its neighbors," highlighting the centuries-old ties of brotherhood and good neighborliness binding Algeria and Mali.

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He also addressed the terrorist threat currently facing Tunisia, declaring that "whoever harms Tunisia harms us." He elaborated on Algeria's desire to help resolve several "problems" in the Middle East, specifying that Algeria stands in the same trench as countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In the cultural sphere, the President of the Republic welcomed the recent official inauguration of the Emir Abdelkader Chair at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, announcing that filming for the movie on Emir Abdelkader will launch in late 2027, highlighting the political will to promote the national film industry.

Regarding the national football team's participation in the 2026 World Cup, the President of the Republic described Algeria as having a good team that deserves support and encouragement, and whose stability must be preserved.

He commended the warm reception extended to Algerian fans in Kansas City during the tournament.

The President of the Republic also announced that official invitations will be extended to the Governor of Kansas and the Mayor of Kansas City, alongside around a hundred American citizens from the city, to visit and discover Algeria's tourism destinations.