Algeria: President Tebboune Pledges to Launch Dialogue With Political Parties

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reiterated his commitment to launching a dialogue with political parties that meet the legal requirements outlined in the law on political parties at the post-summer return.

Speaking during his regular media interview with representatives of the national press, broadcast Monday evening on national television and radio channels, the President of the Republic stated that he remains "committed to initiating a dialogue following the post-summer return with parties that have held their regular congresses and fulfilled all conditions set out in the law on political parties."

Responding to a question regarding the results of the July 2 legislative elections, President Tebboune affirmed that all statistics related to the vote were "authentic," stressing that the 21.24% turnout rate "does not diminish the authority of the People's National Assembly as a constitutional institution."

He added that analytical assessments of the turnout rate "should take into account all factors, rather than focusing solely on the weakness of political discourse." In this regard, he highlighted the new composition of the Lower House, in which youth account for over 30% and university graduates make up over 70% of deputies.

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These results, he noted, reflect his earlier pledge to pave the way for "a new, politically engaged generation, allowing it to prove its capabilities on the political stage."

He further emphasized that he remains "very optimistic about the country's future," stressing that Algeria is on "the right path."

Observing that "national stability comes above all else" and "is built through the majority," the President of the Republic declared that "institution-building must rest on solid foundations."

Regarding the composition of the government, President Tebboune affirmed: "I am bound by the Constitution," noting that the new government will be formed "in accordance with constitutional provisions" and that selection "is not a matter of political affiliation, but of competence."

Additionally, he stressed the importance of government members possessing "management capabilities grounded in competence, realism, and pragmatism, while staying close to citizens and responsive to their concerns."

He added that "academic qualifications alone are not enough," confirming that the upcoming government "will include both young people and women."