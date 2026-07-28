Algeria: President Tebboune Pledges Gradual Salary, Pension Increases

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, reaffirmed his commitment to continue increasing salaries, retirement pensions, and the national guaranteed minimum wage, stressing that these measures will be implemented gradually to maintain economic stability and curb inflation.

Speaking during his regular interview with representatives of the national media, broadcast on Monday evening across national television and radio channels, the President of the Republic recalled having implemented two minimum wage increases, considering it has reached an "acceptable" level.

"A new raise is planned," announced the President of the Republic.

In this regard, he stated that these wage hikes must be executed "without triggering a surge in the money supply that could fuel inflation."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that the objective is to "control the injection of liquidity into the national economy to ensure positive effects on growth and purchasing power. I pledge to implement this starting in 2027," he affirmed.

The President of the Republic also recalled the social measures implemented since 2019, citing in particular the personal income tax exemption for salaries up to DZD30,000, a cumulative 47% salary increase, and two successive increases in retirement pensions.

He added that public authorities "are continuing the fight against illicit money, while working toward the gradual improvement of citizens' incomes."

Furthermore, he noted that other social files remain under review, including an increase in student grants, adding that the implementation of these measures "depends on improved economic performance."

In this context, President Tebboune emphasized that progress achieved by developing national production and reducing imports of strategic goods "will boost state revenues, with a tangible effect on citizens' purchasing power."