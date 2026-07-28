Kenya: Senate Summons CS Miano Over Bomas Redevelopment Project

Nairobi — The Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transport and Housing has formally summoned Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano to appear before it on August 4, 2026, over the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) redevelopment project.

The committee, chaired by Migori Senator Eddy Oketch, resolved to issue the summons after Miano failed to attend a scheduled session where she was expected to respond to concerns regarding contract variations, approvals, planning and reports related to the multi-billion-shilling redevelopment project.

In a letter dated July 17, 2026, addressed to the committee through the Clerk of the Senate, Miano said the issues raised in the committee's April 16 letter had already been comprehensively addressed in the ministry's response dated April 28. She also requested that the meeting be rescheduled.

However, senators rejected her explanation, insisting that it is Parliament--not a Cabinet Secretary--that determines whether information provided is sufficient. They maintained that Cabinet Secretaries are constitutionally obligated to appear before parliamentary committees when required.

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Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang' said it was inappropriate for the CS to decide that she had provided enough information, arguing that such a position was inconsistent with Article 125 of the Constitution and the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges framework.

Committee Chair Senator Oketch said Miano's response demonstrated disregard for parliamentary courtesy, prompting the committee to replace its invitation with a formal summons.

He noted that the committee had previously accommodated the CS during a June 18 meeting, when she appeared inadequately prepared and was allowed to leave early to attend other official engagements after promising to return with comprehensive responses.

According to Oketch, Miano's subsequent claim that her written submissions were adequate undermined the understanding reached during that meeting and failed to address members' outstanding concerns.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua backed the decision, saying the committee had extended exceptional courtesy to the Cabinet Secretary during her previous appearance and that she should now be compelled to account for the project before Parliament.

The meeting was also attended by Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua.