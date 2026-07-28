Kenya: High Court Acquits Rally Driver Maxine Wahome in Assad Khan Murder Case

28 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The High Court has acquitted rally driver Maxine Wahome of the murder of her late boyfriend, Assad Khan, bringing to an end a high-profile criminal case that has been before the courts for more than two years.

In its judgment, the court found that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had failed to present sufficient evidence to prove the charge of murder against Wahome.

The judge held that the prosecution had not met the legal threshold required in a criminal trial, ruling that the evidence presented was inadequate to establish Wahome's guilt beyond reasonable doubt. As a result, the court entered an acquittal in her favour.

Wahome had been charged over the death of Khan, who died after sustaining serious injuries during an alleged domestic altercation. The rally driver consistently denied the allegations, maintaining her innocence throughout the trial.

In reaching its decision, the court concluded that the prosecution's evidence was insufficient to sustain a conviction and that the case did not satisfy the burden of proof required under criminal law.

The acquittal formally brings the murder proceedings against Wahome to a close, clearing her of criminal liability in the death of Khan after the court found that the prosecution had failed to prove its case to the required legal standard.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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