Namibia: Call to Support Onhanadi Cup

Omuthiya — The second edition of the Onhanadi Annual Villages and Legends Cup was officially launched on Saturday, with organisers calling on businesses, community members and leaders to support the growing football tournament ahead of its October kick-off.

The tournament, set for 3 to 5 October, was officially launched at Endola in the Ohangwena region. Officially launching the tournament, Endola councillor Julius Nghiilwamo described the tournament as more than a sporting event, saying it promotes community participation, youth empowerment and local economic development.

He said activities such as the youth and legends football competitions, tug of war and vending stalls create opportunities for businesses while strengthening social cohesion.

Nghiilwamo encouraged participants to compete with fairness and sportsmanship and urged spectators to support local vendors. Tournament chairperson Reinhold Tangeni said the event marks the beginning of another chapter for an initiative aimed at using football to unite communities and provide positive recreational opportunities for young people.

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Tangeni said the tournament was established in 2025 after recognising that many young people had limited recreational activities following the end of most regional football competitions.

"During the October holiday, many young people spent their weekends in bars and other social gatherings. We saw the need to create a community football tournament exclusively for village teams to promote unity and provide a healthy alternative through sport," he said. He noted that the inaugural tournament attracted 21 village teams and large crowds, demonstrating strong community support and confirming its potential to become an annual event. Building on that success, this year's competition has expanded to include a Legends Cup alongside the village tournament to create business opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

"This tournament is not only about winning trophies. It is about unity, youth empowerment, celebrating our football legends, promoting healthy lifestyles, creating opportunities for local businesses and strengthening relationships among our villages and traditional leaders," Tangeni said. He appealed to stakeholders to assist with preparing an additional football field needed to accommodate the expanded tournament, saying land had already been made available by the headman of Onhanadi village.

-Nampa