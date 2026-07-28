Kenya: Suspended Magistrate Martin Mutegi Summoned to Court After Missing Plea Taking in Graft Case

Nairobi — Suspended Kangema Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi has been summoned to appear before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday after failing to attend the plea taking in a corruption case in which he is accused of soliciting a Sh150,000 bribe in exchange for a favourable sentence.

The summons were issued after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) informed the court that Mutegi had failed to appear for plea taking.

The alleged bribery scheme emerged as Kangema Law Courts Principal Probation Officer Julius Irungu Njogu was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving a bribe contrary to the Anti-Bribery Act.

According to the prosecution, Njogu allegedly solicited Sh170,000 from complainant Peter Njihia Njuguna on July 16, 2026, claiming the money was intended for Magistrate Mutegi to influence sentencing in Kangema Chief Magistrate's Court Criminal Case No. E645 of 2024.

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Prosecutors further allege that on July 21, 2026, Njogu received Sh150,000 from the complainant on behalf of the magistrate in exchange for securing a favourable sentence in the same case.

Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Harrison Baraza released Njogu on a cash bail of Sh400,000 or an alternative bond of Sh800,000 after the prosecution indicated it had no objection to his release. The court also directed him not to interfere with witnesses and to attend all court proceedings.

Mutegi is expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court on July 30 to answer the charges following the issuance of the court summons.