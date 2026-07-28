Rwanda: Nduhungirehe Attends AU Executive Council Session On Agenda 2063 Priorities

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, on Tuesday, July 28, joined African foreign ministers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the opening of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council.

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The two-day session brought together ministers of foreign affairs from AU member states to deliberate on key continental priorities and prepare decisions for consideration by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

This year's meeting is being held under the theme 'Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve Agenda 2063.'

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Nduhungirehe participated in the official opening of the session at the African Union headquarters, where ministers are expected to discuss progress on implementing Agenda 2063, the continent's blueprint for inclusive and sustainable development.

This morning in Addis Ababa, Minister @onduhungirehe participated in the official opening of the 49th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, bringing together Ministers of Foreign Affairs from AU Member States to deliberate on key continental priorities... pic.twitter.com/wBB629Ftbq-- Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Int'l Cooperation (@RwandaMFA) July 28, 2026

The Executive Council is also expected to deliberate on efforts to accelerate the ratification and implementation of African Union treaties, as well as review progress made in implementing the AU's 2026 Theme of the Year.

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The meeting is being held within the framework of the Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (MYCM), a mechanism established by the African Union in 2017 to strengthen coordination between the AU, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and member states in advancing Africa's continental integration agenda.

The MYCM replaced the AU's traditional June/July summit and was created to promote a clearer division of responsibilities and closer collaboration between the African Union, RECs, Regional Mechanisms and member states.

Under the arrangement, the Bureau of the AU Assembly meets with the leadership of Regional Economic Communities, the African Union Commission and Regional Mechanisms to align priorities and coordinate implementation of Agenda 2063.

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Recommendations adopted by the Executive Council will be forwarded to the Assembly of Heads of State and Government for consideration, helping shape the African Union's policy direction on integration, governance and sustainable development.

The 49th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council concludes on July 29.