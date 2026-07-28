Rwanda to Phase Out 2g, 3g Networks

Rwanda will begin phasing out older mobile network technologies, with 3G services set to be switched off nationwide by June 30, 2027, the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT) announced.

The transition, led by MINICT and the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), will free up network capacity currently used by outdated technologies, allowing operators to invest more in faster and more reliable services.

The announcement comes days after the Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Paul Kagame on July 24, received a briefing on the initiative to "modernise telecommunication infrastructure from 2G/3G to 4G/5G networks."

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"This transition will free up network capacity currently used to run two generations of aging technology, allowing mobile operators to invest fully in expanding and strengthening 4G and, over time, 5G coverage across the country," the ministry shared in a statement on July 27.

The ministry said the retirement of 2G networks will follow after a readiness assessment covering network coverage, service continuity, device availability and customer migration.

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Authorities said the shift is expected to improve internet speeds, call quality, mobile money services, and access to digital services such as e-government, education and health platforms.

Mobile operators and the public will be supported throughout the transition, with pilot shutdowns planned in 2026 before the nationwide 3G switch-off.

Customers have been advised to check whether their devices and SIM cards support 4G and upgrade where necessary. Businesses and institutions using systems that rely on 2G or 3G technologies have also been urged to begin migrating their services.