Kenya: KCB Rugby to Invest All Energies Towards National 7s Circuit Clean Sweep

28 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 28, 2026 - Oozing with confidence after a healthy return on investment (ROI) at the Prinsloo 7s, KCB Rugby captain Elvis Olukusi believes they are capable of winning all the legs of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC).

Save for a few issues, Olukusi believes the bankers can become an unstoppable force in this year's edition of the premier 7s competition.

"We need to tick our boxes, the ones we have not ticked here. That is connection, defence and conversion rates. I am very happy and excited to go to Dala. The boys are capable of winning all their legs," Olukusi says.

Stung by their loss to Strathmore Leos in last year's edition of the same tourney, KCB Rugby came into the tournament keen to settle accounts with their opponents -- an objective that was easier said than achieved.

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A 19-12 victory over arch-rivals Kabras Sugar in the pulsating final at the Nakuru Athletic Club (NAC) stretched their abilities to the limit.

Having led 19-5 at halftime, Brian Mutua's try in the second half had the 'Lions' shuddering as the sugar millers threatened to turn the game on its head.

In the end, Andrew Amonde's charges did just enough to get over the line and secure their fifth Prinsloo title.

Olukusi admits the game was tough but notes that they were always determined to atone for letting the same crown slip from their grasp.

"They were worthwhile opponents, so we needed to do what our game plan says. It has reflected on the final results. The last time we won was in 2017. Last year we were in the finals, so this one we had to take it," he said.

Their focus shifts to Kisumu for the Dala 7s, the second leg of the National Sevens Circuit, at the Mamboleo Stadium on August 1-2.

The defending champions are in Pool A where they face high-flying Masinde Muliro University, Impala RFC and Zetech Oaks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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