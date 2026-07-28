Mozambique: Former Mining Workers Identified to Receive About 148 Million Rand

Maputo — Over 1,200 Mozambicans have been identified to receive pensions based on contributions made while they were working in South Africa mining companies.

According to Alice Brito, National Director for Migrant Labor - speaking to reporters on Monday, during an initiative involving the government and the South African Mineworkers Provident Fund - the sum represents a total value of approximately 148 million rand (8.8 million US dollars at the current exchange rate).

"We are looking for 1,262 miners, representing a total value of approximately 148 million rand. The campaign aims to locate former miners and their dependents, ensuring they can process their claims within the country without needing to travel to South Africa", she said.

The identification campaign is taking place in the southern provinces of Maputo, Inhambane, and Gaza. "Service teams will be on the ground. Mechanisms have also been established to process the claims of beneficiaries identified in the central provinces of Sofala, Manica, and Zambézia", she said.

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Potential beneficiaries are urged to consult online platforms of the Provincial Departments of Labor and Social Security, as well as platforms of the National Directorate of Migrant Labor and the Labor Ministry.

Brito explained that initiative stems from the government's commitment to ensuring that former mining workers have access to the benefits to which they are entitled.

"Our main concern is ensuring that all benefits due to former Mozambican mine workers are paid to the registered beneficiaries. The government has been working with the entities responsible for payments to reduce the difficulties faced by beneficiaries and bring services closer to the citizens", she said.

According to the official, instead of having beneficiaries traveling to South Africa, "we have created conditions for these funds to come to Mozambique. The government is bringing complementary services closer to the service points, including support for issuing identification documents, assistance with opening bank accounts, and guidance on organizing the necessary paperwork."