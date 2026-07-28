Malawi: Atidi in K43m Malawi Schools Csr

Over 3,000 pupils in Lilongwe will drink safe water and sit on desks--some for the first time in nearly 30 years--thanks to the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) which has donated the items valued at more than K43 million.

The beneficiary schools include Chiulongo, Chiseka, Kayabwa, Khombe, Mwenda and Chipoka.

Speaking after a two-day tour and handover of the items to the Lilongwe rural East schools, ATIDI Principal Human Resources Officer Tendai Kufa said the project is helping improve access to safe drinking water and providing a conducive environment for learners, particularly those preparing for national examinations.

"Reliable access to safe water is enabling healthier school communities while also benefiting neighbouring households. At the same time, new classroom furniture is giving learners a more comfortable and dignified space to study, learn and achieve their potential," he said.

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Kufa said during the tour, ATIDI found that at one beneficiary school, where a cholera outbreak once threatened closure, the borehole had become a lifeline and is serving more than 100 families every day.

At Chioloko Primary School near Mitundu, it was the first time in 27 years that desks had arrived, and a borehole sank.

"There has never been a desk here since 1997 when the school opened. Similarly, before ATIDI came to sink this borehole, learners used to drink from the nearby Lisungwi river, which is unsafe," said Blackson Chimthethe, the head teacher.

Jelifasi Chingauke Primary Education Advisor thanked ATIDI for the donation and also credited the Malawi High Commission in Kenya for identifying the need and facilitating ATIDI's gesture back in August 2025.

"The gesture from ATIDI has come as a huge relief. Girls were missing classes during their menstrual cycles due to lack of water. The zone is in dire need of portable water and desks," said Chingauke.

Prisca Pindani, a Form 1 student at Chiseka CDSS said the borehole donated by ATIDI has helped to cut the long-distance students had to travel to access water from other sources.

"We are now drinking safe water from the borehole. In addition, sanitation and hygiene has improved," she said.

ATIDI Chief Executive Officer Manuel Moses said the organisation is committed to investing in practical solutions designed to improve education in Africa and the well-being of communities.

"Every child deserves the chance to learn in an environment that allows them to thrive, and ATIDI we are thriving to provide interventions at every opportunity," he said.

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ATIDI is an A-credit rated Standard & Poor's and Moody's insurance agency that provides risk cover for trade and investment-related risks for companies and governments doing business in Africa. Since inception in 2001, ATIDI has supported US$ 93 billion worth of investments and cross border trade into Africa, it says.