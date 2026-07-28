Malawi: Nyamilandu Presses Government Over Stalled Stadium Projects

Frustration surfaced in the National Assembly on Monday as Nsanje South West MP Walter Nyamilandu pressed the government for clarity on a series of long-delayed sports infrastructure projects, only for ministers to defer substantive answers.

Nyamilandu, a former president of the Football Association of Malawi, questioned the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture on the status of the BAT Ground redevelopment, arguing that more than a decade of budget allocations had produced little visible progress.

He said the project remained incomplete despite repeated assurances and urged the ministry to account for how public funds earmarked for the facility had been utilised.

He also sought updates on the long-promised stadiums for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers, noting that Malawi's major football venues had deteriorated significantly and no longer met the standards expected for modern competition.

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The MP said the country's infrastructure had "fallen into disrepair" and questioned whether government remained committed to delivering on its earlier pledges.

A second legislator added to the discussion, asking whether the government intended to pursue a public-private partnership to redevelop Kamuzu Stadium, arguing that a modern facility could support sporting growth while contributing to the broader renewal of Blantyre.

However, Deputy Minister Patricia Wiskesi told the House that the ministry required additional time to compile comprehensive responses.

She said the concerns raised had been noted and would be addressed at a later stage.

The exchange left several key issues unresolved, including the fate of the stalled BAT Ground project, the timeline for the Bullets and Wanderers stadiums, and whether government has a defined strategy for upgrading Malawi's ageing sports infrastructure.