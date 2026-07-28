Botswana: Gunners Forge Ahead Against the Odds

Gaborone — Following a relatively unsteady season for Lobatse football giants, Extension Gunners FC, and the unceremonious departure of South Africa investor, Chief Ally Kgomongwe last year, the team now pins its hope on DC Tours, a new investor who will be with the team for a period of 15 years.

The conditions of the contract, which is yet to be signed by the two parties, gives the investor 100 per cent shares ownership of the newly established Gunners Holdings company.

The investor will provide dedicated transport for the team's players for trainings and games, provide accommodation and meals and take care of players' allowances and welfare.

The new developments were revealed at the teams Annual General Meeting in Lobatse on Saturday.

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Mapantsula, who were previously backed by Prestige Parlour as their main sponsor under a gentleman's agreement and by Zonetwo Sportswear as their official technical kit partner, will now be under DC Tours complete care in a major sponsorship deal anticipated to be launched soon.

Gunners' interim chairperson, Karabo Keogotsitse revealed that when Gunners was struggling financially, DC Tours, rolled up its sleeves, and assisted the team to survive relegation and had also sponsored the team's recent awards ceremony.

"We signed the MoU and the final contract came yesterday from DC Tours' lawyers. We have taken it to our legal advisors and to the board and chairperson for their input," Keogotsitse said.

He told Gunners members and supporters that despite impediments such as the team being faced with FIFA bans and debts requiring to be settled, DC Tours was committed to helping the team turn a new page.

Keogotsitse said to avoid any underhand tactics and ensure a smooth transition, DC Tours would bring on board its own team secretariat and that the team's executive committee would no longer be in charge of the day-to-day running of the team.

He said DC Tours would bring in its own general manager, accountant, team logistics officer and other relevant officials to run the team more professionally.

Keogotsitse said the sponsorship deal came at an opportune time when the country was moving toward commercialising football, noting that the Botswana Football League had since registered with CIPA as a commercial wing of the elite league.

"As per the commercialisation regulations of the Botswana Football League, no team will be registered as a society by next year. Fortunately, the outgoing chairperson has registered our club licencing as a company, Extension Gunners Holdings," he said, adding that Gunners was therefore no longer a society, hence Extension Gunners Holdings would be the one competing in the premier league.

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Additionally, Keogotsitse informed the AGM attendants that the team's executive committee would run Extension Gunners Supporters Club as a society and would raise own funds.

He assuaged fears that members might lose control of their team.

"Extension Gunners Holdings bears the names of Gunners members including that of the chairperson of our society; therefore, they form part of the decision-making," he said, noting that as per the contract, the team would retain Lobatse as its base and would also retain its colours and name.

One of the highlights of the AGM was a resolution that Mapantsula would, in conjunction with Notwane, host an appreciation game in honour of Finkie 'Mathousand' Mothibi, who played for Gunners for over 16 years.

The game will be played at GU Stadium in Gaborone on August 1.

BOPA