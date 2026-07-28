East Africa: Malawi Assemblies of God Marks Youth Day With Call for Greater Youth Involvement

The Malawi Assemblies of God (MAG) is strengthening its focus on youth leadership through training, mentorship and discipleship programmes designed to equip young people with spiritual guidance and practical skills for meaningful roles within the church.

The initiative was highlighted during the church's Youth Day celebrations in Blantyre on Sunday, which brought together young people from various MAG congregations for worship, fellowship and encouragement.

MAG National Youth Director Reverend Precious Chimenya said young people have an important role to play in the church, given the talents and abilities they bring that can contribute to positive change in their communities. "Every young person has a purpose, a gift, and a role to play in the church. When they are committed to Christ, they can make a positive impact in their communities and the nation," he said.

Chimenya said MAG remains committed to developing youth ministries through leadership training, discipleship and mentorship, aimed at helping young people grow in their faith while preparing them for future responsibilities within the church. He said investing in young people is essential, describing them as representing the future of the church, with the potential to influence society positively when properly guided and supported.

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Dream Centre International Assembly Youth Director Successor Tsitsi said Youth Day gives young people an opportunity to strengthen their faith, build relationships and develop leadership skills. "Beyond Youth Day, our commitment is to continue gathering regularly for youth services and strengthen activities such as dance and drama groups to keep young people actively involved in the ministry," he said.

The Youth Day celebration brought together young people from across MAG congregations for spiritual activities, fellowship and discussions aimed at encouraging greater participation in church programmes.