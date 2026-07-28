Malawi: Ntcheu to Host Six-Day Maseko Ngoni Festival With Delegates From Five Countries

27 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Organisers of this year's uMhlangano WaMaseko Ngoni Cultural Festival have set the event's budget at K180 million, ahead of the annual gathering scheduled to run from 31 August to 5 September in Nkolimbo Village, under Inkosi Kwataine in Ntcheu.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, Maseko Ngoni Heritage Trust Secretary General Kandi Padambo Ndau said the organising committee had planned a series of fundraising activities, including golf tournaments and dinner and dance events, to help meet the budget.

He appealed to individuals and the corporate sector to partner with the trust through sponsorship and contributions as preparations for the festival get under way.

"This year's festival will run for six days with various activities planned throughout the week. Support from individuals and corporate organisations will be key to help us meet our budget and successfully host the event," he said.

The festival will also serve as a platform for discussions on a range of social issues, including efforts to combat child marriage and gender-based violence, environmental conservation, and national unity.

Ngoni people from across Malawi are expected to attend this year's festival, alongside delegates from Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, eSwatini and Lesotho.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.