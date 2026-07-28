South Africa: Bones, Bribes and Betrayal - Witness Details Deep Bond With Ex-Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

A key witness details the evolving relationship between former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and a businesswoman, highlighting a mix of political advice, spiritual rituals, and corruption allegations in court.

The relationship between former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu extended far beyond alleged cash bribes -- the two became confidants, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Monday.

Concluding her evidence-in-chief in the corruption and money laundering case against Mapisa-Nqakula, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu described a relationship in which advice was given on politics, spirituality and dealing with mounting legal problems.

She testified that Mapisa-Nqakula sought guidance about her political future, consulted her on personal matters and later offered advice when her company came under investigation over multimillion-rand South African National Defence Force (SANDF) tenders.

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'Throw the bones'

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu testified that Mapisa-Nqakula sought her spiritual guidance during rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle under the then president, Jacob Zuma.

"She made a request and asked that I throw the bones and assess what was going to happen to her. There were rumours ... that there would be a Cabinet reshuffle by then President Zuma."

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu told the court she was initially "doubtful" about what the bones had revealed and repeated the ritual before giving Mapisa-Nqakula an answer: she told Mapisa-Nqakula that the bones showed she would remain in the Cabinet.

She said she later received ancestral messages about Mapisa-Nqakula but...