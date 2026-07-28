South Africa: Western Cape Scrambles to Implement Climate Responsive Strategies After Calamitous Floods

Months after May's catastrophic Western Cape floods, news headlines have faded, residents describe what living in waist-deep water for three weeks felt like, while local government grapples with funding shortfalls and climate adaptation plans.

A little over two months have passed since rainfall exceeded 400%, 600% and even 1,000% above normal in some areas of the Western Cape, causing an estimated R9-billion in damage, claiming 11 lives and ultimately affecting the lives of 231,029 people.

The frequency of the headlines about the impact of the floods may have faded, while the Western Cape government frequently releases updates about its recovery efforts; however, on the ground, entire communities are still reeling after the May floods.

Daily Maverick visited some of the areas that were hit by the May floods. One such area was Rawsonville in the Cape Winelands.

"We lost a lot of things. People lost a lot of things, and we still haven't recovered," Madelyn Botha said.

Botha, who had lived in a house nestled near the Breede River for 23 years, told Daily Maverick that the May deluge was the first time the river broke its banks to the extent that it did.

"There was one year when the river did flood, but not like this. Nothing was ever destroyed. My two daughters have lost their documentation," and while she had been trying to get new birth certificates for the children, Botha said...