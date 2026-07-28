South Africa: Export Expansion Is Crucial for the Long-Term Growth of SA Agriculture

As global trade dynamics shift, South Africa must enhance its diplomatic strategy and market access, ensuring vibrant opportunities for farmers amid growing regional protectionism.

Recent developments within the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) region and announcements out of the US have once again reminded us that trade matters remain important. For South Africa's agricultural sector, opening new export markets is one of the most important issues organised agriculture and various stakeholders continue to raise at various industry engagements.

The government recognises the importance of trade for the growth of the sector. Export expansion has also remained a central point of discussion for the ministers in the economic cluster. But recognition alone will not help. South Africa must build its capabilities and increase human capital in its trade portfolios. The more than 100 missions and embassies the country has abroad should also be equipped with staff who focus on maximising economic opportunities for the country. These efforts should be at the heart of the country's economic diplomacy strategy.

Without a clear focus on expanding external growth opportunities, South African businesses may be constrained and lag some competitors in export markets where the country does not yet have free trade agreements.

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