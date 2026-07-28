South Africa: Financial Scandals - - When Everyone Around Me Is Behaving Badly, Who Can I Trust?

27 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

As financial scandals unfold, the question looms larger: Who can we trust with our financial futures amid a growing tide of betrayal and political manipulation?

From time to time I look at the state of my finances and do the usual thing that someone at my stage of life (early middle age) does. With a sigh, I ask my wife: Do you think this is all going to work?

When I look back on the bigger financial decisions we have made, generally about houses and cars, the older we've got the more thought we've put into them.

But the real question you ask when you make a financial decision is: Who can you trust?

It's entirely likely that, if you're lucky enough to have a financial adviser, you probably came across them through some kind of personal recommendation. Perhaps it came from a friend, or it is someone you knew socially or there was that time with that thing in that place and we'll never forget it.

When I was younger I was lucky enough to have a couple of older people in my life who I could trust when I was making big decisions.

Thank goodness.

Because when I look around now I find there is just so much that is falling apart because of the behaviour of people I cannot trust.

Today's board...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.