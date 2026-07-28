South Africa: Charges Against Crime Intelligence Officials Dropped As Andrea Johnson Capitulates

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is believed to have gone public after his allies in Crime Intelligence were criminally charged. Those charges have now been dropped.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn the fraud and corruption charges against former Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo and other co-accused regarding the alleged irregular appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele.

This announcement came after another gruelling day for former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) leader Andrea Johnson at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, 27 July 2026.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa agreed that Johnson could vacate her post with immediate effect after she requested that her three-month notice period be waived.

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Idac's June 2025 arrest of Khumalo and other Crime Intelligence officials is believed to have sparked KwaZulu-Natal police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive July 2025 press conference, alleging that criminal cartels had infiltrated law enforcement, judicial and political arenas.

Mkhwanazi claimed Khumalo, as the head of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), was being targeted to protect the corrupt from investigation. Johnson's testimony before the Madlanga Commission over the past week has highlighted serious flaws in the process that led to the arrest of the Crime Intelligence officials.

ANALYSIS Andrea Johnson's potential end: Idac boss admits colleagues 'misinformed' her in Crime Intelligence scandal July 23, 2026 Khumalo and six colleagues were...