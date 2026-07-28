Rwanda: Usanase Leaves Simba Queens After One Season

Rwanda international Zawadi Usanase has officially parted ways with Tanzanian Women's Premier League giants Simba Queens after the club opted against renewing her contract ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Usanase joined Simba Queens in July 2025 from AS Kigali Women on a one-year deal, becoming one of the few Rwandan players to secure a move to one of East Africa's most successful women's football clubs.

Although she arrived with high expectations and was regarded as an important addition to the squad, the Rwandan forward struggled to secure regular playing time during the second half of the season.

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As Simba Queens begin preparations for the new campaign, the club has opted to reshape its squad, resulting in the departure of several players, including Usanase.

Sources close to the club indicate that the Rwandan forward earned a monthly salary of more than $1,000, equivalent to over Rwf 1.4 million, making her one of the highest-paid Rwandan female footballers playing abroad.

Usanase is among six players released by Simba Queens. The others are Jentrix Shikangwa, Cynthia Shilawatso, Ernestine Hetchou, Amarachi Odoma and Amina Bilal.

Despite her brief spell with the Tanzanian side, Usanase gained valuable experience playing for one of the region's most decorated women's football clubs.

Simba Queens have established themselves as a dominant force in East African women's football, winning multiple Tanzanian league titles as well as the CECAFA Women's Club Championship.